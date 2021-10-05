(Red Oak) -- Another KMAland county has received information on inspection services for a CO2 pipeline.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors heard from ISG Front Office Manager Tiffany Kruizenga on her company, ISG, Inc, offering inspection services during the construction of a CO2 pipeline that will run through the county. Details are slowly emerging from Summit Carbon Express, an energy company that hopes to run a CO2 pipeline through parts of Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota running to a storage facility in North Dakota. Kruizenga says her company would provide inspection services for the land rather than the pipeline itself.
"It's all related to the agricultural land, so as soon as they start the 'right-of-way' staking to ditching, we don't have anything to do with the pipe itself, it's only the land," Kruizenga said. "Ditching, stripping top soil (and) separating it, handling all the draining tiles that are disrupted, we do reports for every single draining tile hit, putting the top soil back, (and) restoration."
While construction of the pipeline isn't expected to begin until 2023, Kruizenga says she hopes counties will sign letters of intent with the company sooner rather than later.
"You intend to use our services so that one, we can help answer questions, but then also when the project gets closer, we can make sure we have all the details for the counties up front, we can get to know the right of way," Kruizenga said. "Then also making sure we have the correct amount of staff ready to go, because it will take a lot of inspectors depending on how many counties we represent, it's going to be a lot of inspectors out there."
Currently 12 counties in Iowa have signed letters of intent including Page and Fremont County. However, Mills County has decided to wait until after their informational meeting with the pipeline company before making a decision.
Kruizenga also provided the duties that inspectors will follow during the pipelines construction, including daily reports.
"You know it's a general report, but they also do a report for every single drain tile that is hit, because we feel like that is one of the most important things other than top soil and sub soil are put back properly, drain tile is huge," Kruizenga said. "If that's not fixed, farmers are going to have issues from here on out, so we record that information. Once the project is over, we provide that documentation to the county."
Monthly billing costs are still up in the air as Kruizenga says the permit process for Summit Carbon Express is still in the early stages.
"That permit has not even been submitted from Summit Carbon Solutions yet, because the process that the energy company has to go through for the IUB (Iowa Utilities Board) is they have to hold all of these public meetings which they're in the middle of right now," Kruizenga said. "30 days after that, then they can submit their permit application with the agriculture mitigation plan, all the information that they've gathered through these meetings, so it's not even being reviewed right now by IUB."
Kruizenga says the billing process would entail ISG sending a monthly invoice to the county, who then can turn around and bill the pipeline. She adds the county can wait to receive a reimbursement from the pipeline before paying ISG.
Kruizenga says, as of now, approximately 18 miles of pipeline would run through Montgomery County. She added the county signing a letter of intent prior to the informational meeting would allow her company to represent the county at the meeting and answer questions from potentially effected landowners.
The informational meeting for Montgomery County takes place on October, 14th. While the board took no formal action Tuesday, they do intend to discuss the item again with likely action at their next meeting on October 12th.