(Red Oak) -- A new Information Technology Director has been hired in Montgomery County.
In its regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of Jim Scott as the new I.T. Director for the county. Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson says the board met in special session last week to interview the potential candidates, and the board made an offer to Scott that day. Scott was also present at Tuesday's meeting and announced his decision on the proposal.
"I'd like to formally accept the position and let the board know that I have obtained residence in Stanton," Scott said. "I'm in the process of moving in, and would like to start work on the 13th of December if everything can work out."
The hiring of Scott comes after a nearly six-month-long search process after the resignation of former I.T. Director Ryan Ernst in June. Since then, Beau Boeye has served as the interim director.
Robinson provided the salary and added benefits Scott will receive as the director.
"That offer was made for a salary of $94,000, and also any additional moving fees, and a two-week vacation starting at the beginning of the first year," Robinson said.
After conducting interviews from a talented pool of applications, Robinson tells KMA News certain qualities and experience allowed Scott to rise above the rest.
"He rose above, he's got an excellent resume and lots of experience in I.T.," Robinson said. "He was also familiar with some of the software programs they use at the law enforcement center with the sheriff's department. He just was obviously the right guy for this position and we're excited to have him."
Robinson says Scott, who previously resided in Ankeny, has several years of experience managing I.T. with a trucking company in both the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area. She added Scott had also previously served as a reserve officer with the Waterloo Police Department.
With the board's unanimous approval of Scott's hiring, the new I.T. Director's first day will be Monday.