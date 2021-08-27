(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County authorities are seeking the public's help in investigating a hit-and-run accident.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Red Oak Country Club's parking lot at 2038 200th Street at around 9 p.m. Thursday to investigate the incident. Authorities say a black 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned by Amanda Askey was legally parked in the parking lot when it was struck by another vehicle, causing approximately $2,500 damage.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 712-623-5107, or leave an anonymous tip at the county's website.