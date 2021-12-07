(Red Oak) -- A solar energy ordinance public hearing in Montgomery County revealed more questions than answered.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing for an ordinance regarding Solar Power Amendments to the Montgomery County Zoning Ordinance. Contrary to the solar energy ordinance passed in Fremont County, where approval goes through the board of supervisors, Montgomery County is pursuing the use of the county's Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments. While saying she isn't against a solar ordinance, county zoning commission member Vicky Rossander says multiple commission members were not present for its approval on October 13th before being brought to the board.
"When this proposed ordinance was discussed and voted on, there were only three members of the planning and zoning commission, and two members of the board of adjustments," Rossander said. "Also Barry Byers was not able to attend that meeting due to illness and the county engineer had to fill in for him. While she did her best to answer the questions that were presented, she said she had not been in attendance at the previous meeting when this ordinance was initially presented."
Byers serves as the county zoning administrator. Currently, five members serve on the county planning and zoning commission, thus meeting a quota for formal action at the previous meeting.
Rossander also says several changes were made to the proposed ordinance since its approval at the October 13th meeting, including two new pages. However, she says she and the commission had yet to see those changes before Tuesday's (today's) meeting.
"When I compare my copy from the last planning and zoning meeting on October 13th, and the copy that you have before you, I can see that changes have been made since our last meeting," Rossander said. "While we were aware that some changes would be made, as I said, we have never seen this last draft to review and approve. I have also never seen pages 10 and 11 of the documents you have before you today, and they do not appear in any materials that I have received as a planning and zoning commission member."
Red Oak resident Maggie McQuown suggested potentially following the state of Illinois and focusing on limiting the size of any solar farm or garden.
"That way there haven't been these huge solar installations that disrupt a large amount of land, and they tend to be more profitable and manageable," McQuown said. "I think we should look into that because there is no discussion of size, and with this 100 foot setback, there's no indication of what size of if this 100 feet is for 10 panels or 5,000 panels."
According to the Illinois Solar Energy Association, most solar project lots in the state are limited to roughly 20 acres.
Olson did warn that the county shouldn't drag their feet too long on this, as solar is becoming more and more prominent.
"If a company comes in and gets the approval of the landowners right now, in this county, they can do whatever they want, because there is no ordinance or policy in place," Olson said. "That almost happened southwest of Red Oak, and one landowner stopped it, or we would have one now of about 350 acres or more, and there would be no guidance, ordinance, or stipulations on how it's done."
Ultimately the board tabled the approval of the first reading of the ordinance to conduct more research on the topic and did not specify a date for when the discussion would return for formal action.