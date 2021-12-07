(Red Oak) Investigators are unable to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a vacant Montgomery County residence late Sunday evening.
Firefighters from Red Oak, Stanton and Essex battled the fire at 2587 K Avenue. Fire crews were at the scene for almost three hours. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce tells KMA News due to the extent of the fire and property loss, a specific cause for the fire cannot be determined. Hence, the fire is classified as undetermined after investigation.
"The house is a total loss," said Bruce. "It was not being lived in at the time. We were able to speak to the owners. So out of anything, if there could be a good thing, at least it was not being lived in."
No injuries were reported. In addition to Stanton and Essex firefighters, Montgomery County Emergency Management, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Communications and Southwest Iowa Rural Water assisted Red Oak's department under mutual aid.