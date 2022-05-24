(Red Oak) -- There's no change in the search for Montgomery County's next information technology director.
"It's still vacant," said Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson. Speaking at Tuesday morning's county board of supervisors meeting, Peterson says the county is still looking for a successor to Jim Scott, who's resignation was announced at last week's meeting. Scott stepped down after only six months on the job, having succeeded Ryan Ernst in December. However, County Auditor Stephanie Burke reminded the board that Beau Boeye, who served as interim director during the previous search, is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings to assist courthouse staff.
"He (Boeye) responds quickly when you email to help us," said Burke. "The staff continues to use that, as well. He's been very good--at least with me--and I assume with everyone else."
Board members say interest has been expressed in the opening. Supervisor Mike Olson reminds residents that information on the I.T. position is available on the county's website.
"We're getting the word out I think pretty well," said Olson. "It's just find somebody who wants to take a position like this."
In other business, the supervisors approved an amendment to the county's fiscal 2022 budget, covering more than $34,000 in additional revenues, and more than $113,000 in expenses.