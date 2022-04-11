(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has appointed a new Program Coordinator.
Sadie Graham steps into the role, and will be leading the Montgomery County 4-H and Youth program, expanding local programming as needed, and developing community collaborations. Graham obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Science from Northwest Missouri State University and is currently working on her Master’s in Business Administration. On the Friday edition of the KMA “Morning Show,” Graham says she’s enthusiastic about the future of agricultural programming in Montgomery County.
“I’ve been working with the area specialists, as well as our office staff and the 4-H Youth program specialists to kind of get an idea of what my role is,” said Graham. “I’m really excited to just jump in and really start doing more programming within our county and seeing what all we have in store for Montgomery County.”
Graham will also be responsible for growing the local agriculture youth programs. Graham says that while the current projects are doing well, there’s always room to further their youth outreach.
“We’ll work with Clover Kids, get in the local school districts, put on more programming for our 4-H programs,” mentioned Graham. “I’d say we’re doing good, but there’s always room to grow and offer more programming for those individuals.”
Originally from the Stanton area, Graham says that she’s happy to be back in Southwest Iowa and to help others discover a passion for agriculture.
“I’ve always had a passion for the ag industry, as well as working with the youth and encouraging them to also have a passion and gaining interest and knowledge in the ag industry as a whole,” said Graham.
To learn more about the programs offered through the Montgomery County ISU Extension and Outreach, you can call 712-623-2592 or stop by the office in Red Oak. You can hear the full interview with new Program Coordinator Sadie Graham here: