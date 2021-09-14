(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County has begun revamping the application process for an on-site I.T. Director position.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors discussed an advertisement and timeline structure, as well as setting the salary for the new I.T. Director position. The timeline proposal for the position was determined to keep the application available until the position has been filled. The board also reviewed three examples of applications that were sent to Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson following a meeting with other area I.T. Directors.
"I feel like there's a lot of good information in here," Robinson said. "Beau (Boeye) also has received this in an email, and I think the thing to do would be to ask his opinion as well as to what needs to be included. We keep talking about it, I.T. is a whole different breed."
On the application, the idea had been brought up to give preference to those who applied early, but supervisor Charla Schmid quickly dismissed the idea.
"I think when you're going to hire somebody, I agree on 'until the position is filled,' (because) we're going to hire the best candidate," Schmid said. "It doesn't matter who submitted their application first or last, we're going to hire the best candidate, and that's what we need to do in this county. We need to look at them, review them, and the committee should come before the supervisors and say 'this is our recommendation.'"
Discussion was also had around whether or not the eventual employee would need to relocate to Red Oak, given the expected hours needed on site. While they board said they wouldn't need to live in Red Oak, Supervisor Randy Cooper suggested the application could give preference to those who are willing to relocate closer to the county seat, and the board agreed.
Robinson says County Auditor Stephanie Burke, Interim I.T. Director Beau Boeye, and herself will formally adjust the application in the coming week to include input from the three applications the board received from outside IT sources, as well as the suggestions from the board.
In terms of salary, the county had previously listed the base salary range from $60,000-to-70,000, but after discussion with I.T. personnel, Robinson says it will likely need to be higher.
"Many places, I.T. is six figures, you know so $100,000 a year or more," Robinson said. "My opinion is that, this is not what we want to shrink and squeeze, and not get involved, with getting the right candidate here, at this point."
Robinson says she believes I.T. is just as important as other sections and departments of the county. Thus, Robinson proposed the base salary being set at $80,000 which could fluctuate based on experience.
Schmid says she believes that the figure is a good one to settle on due to the variety of duties and skills needed. The board then unanimously approved setting the salary of the new I.T. Director position to be advertised at $80,000 pending experience.