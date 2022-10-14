(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County authorities arrested a suspect in a domestic dispute late Thursday evening.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Michael Kirk Josephson was arrested for domestic abuse assault, 1st offense. The arrest took place after officers responded to an assault in progress in the 1900 block of 203rd Street in Red Oak at around 10:15 p.m.
Josephson is being held in the Montgomery County. Red Oak Police and Red Oak Rescue assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.