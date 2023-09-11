(Red Oak) -- Six suspects are charged in connection with extensive drug investigations in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says six arrest warrants were issued in connection with multiple investigations conducted over the past several months. Authorities say a large amount of methamphetamine and cash were seized, with numerous felony charges filed.
Two search warrants were served last Tuesday. Twenty-six year-old Destiny Anderson was arrested at 107 East Elm Street in Red Oak on three total counts of delivery of meth and unauthorized use of a credit card. Sixty-year-old Bruce Fitzwater was arrested at 121 West 3rd Street in Villisca on three total counts of meth delivery, and one count of possession of meth with intent to deliver. Both suspects are in custody on $100.000 bond.
Another suspect was apprehended last Wednesday at 801 North 4th Street in Red Oak. Thirty-two year-old Dustin Hunake was arrested on one count each of delivery of marijuana and delivery of a schedule 2 prescription drug. He's held on $100,000 bond.
Three more suspects are arrested Thursday. 59-year-old Dale Sawtelle was arrested at 106 West Walnut in Red Oak on three counts of meth delivery and one count of possession of meth with intent to deliver. Bond on Sawtelle was set at $25,000. Authorities also arrested 62-year-old Ronald Dean Kammerer Jr. on single counts of meth delivery and possession with intent to deliver meth. Kammerer's bond was set at $75,000. Other felony drug charges are pending. And, 53-year-old Fred Welch IV was arrested at 1507 North 1st Street in Red Oak on three counts of meth and one count of meth possession. Bond on Welch was set at $25,000.