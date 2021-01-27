(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County plans to use whatever COVID-19 vaccine doses it receives.
Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson updated the county's vaccination progress during Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting. Last Friday, Beeson says the county received an additional 100 doses, bringing Montgomery County's total to 140. Plans originally called to vaccinate the county's school staff members. But Beeson says those plans were put on hold until February 1st after state officials issued a shortage advisory. In order to use the doses available, Beeson says her office elected to vaccinate the next group eligible under phase 1B--persons age 65 and older.
"That is spelled out in the shortage order," said Beeson. "So, starting Thursday and into Friday, we are going to vaccinate the first 140 people on our wait list, so we aren't sitting on those doses, and the state can see we are actively using them."
Beeson says Public Health Office clerk Crystal Berkey has been busy the past few days arranging vaccination appointments for eligible individuals.
"Crystal is working furiously doing that," she said. "She is calling everybody on the wait list that falls in that first group, if they meet the 65-and-older requirement. She's scheduling their time, and giving them all the specifics of where to go, when to come, masks are required--things like that."
Beeson also noted an uptick in recent COVID cases in the county. The state's COVID-19 website Wednesday indicated Montgomery County's total case numbers reached 900, with eight new cases reported. Of that total, 742 have recovered. Twenty-four deaths have been reported in the county. After being down the past two weeks, Montgomery County's 14-day positivity rate is at 17.4%. Statistics on other southwest Iowa counties is available from KMA's COVID-19 daily tracker page, located under the news section at kmaland.com.