(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County has a new safety coordinator.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors unanimously approved the appointment of Morgan Lewellen, who currently works as a 911 dispatcher in Montgomery County's Communication Center. Supervisors Mike Olson and Charla Schmitt recommended Lewellen's selection. Olson says they interviewed three good candidates for the part-time position Monday.
"All three candidates had good points--a lot of good points," said Olson. "They were very good, and would have served well. After some considerable conversation and thought, we decided to go ahead and offer that position to Morgan Lewellen as our new safety director."
Olson hopes Lewellen's duties begin immediately.
"The sooner, the better," he said. "Get her on line, and get her exposed to what we're dealing with, and we'll go from there."
In addition to working approximately five hours a week, the safety coordinator also assists in organizing quarterly meetings for the county's safety board. Lewellen succeeds Beth Peterson, who resigned earlier this month. Peterson also serves as election clerk in the county auditor's office.