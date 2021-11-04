Voters

(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are tying up some loose ends from Tuesday's general elections.

Updated results indicate write-in candidates were winners in certain races where no registered candidates were listed on the ballot. Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke says write-in candidates that received the most votes, up to the number of seats filled, were declared winners.

Elliott Council At Large: Nancy Nelson

Grant Council At Large: Jeff Brown and Clay Amos

Coburg Mayor: William Hardy

Coburg Council At Large: Amy Eggleston and Tammi Redd

