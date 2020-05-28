(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County offices and buildings closed to the public since mid-March due to COVID-19 are reopening next week.
Earlier this week, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, in collaboration with county elected officials and department heads, determined the county is ready to reopen the courthouse and other facilities under normal business hours Thursday, June 4th. They're also encouraging the public to continue to respectively follow safety procedures to make the transition "a safe and smooth one." While health screenings will no longer be conducted at the buildings, the public is encouraged to wear masks, use available hand sanitizer upon entering and leaving buildings, and practice social distancing by maintaining at least six feet distance from others. Also, only customers directly required to complete transactions should enter the building. For example; one parent per minor consent, and no other guests including children.
Residents are also encouraged to continue accessing county government services by phone, email, online or by using the courthouse drop box.