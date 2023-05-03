(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials continue looking at ways to improve the county's employee handbook.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors discussed the employee handbook, which Supervisors Chair Mike Olson tells KMA News has been an ongoing discussion. However, he adds the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, the talks of a carbon pipeline ordinance had put the handbook revisions on the back burner. But, now Olson says they are addressing some of their human resources representative's recommendations.
"They're recommended changes from our H.R. representative and we went ahead and began addressing those and some others that the department heads in the county had come up with," said Olson. "That's what we're doing and it's going to be quite a long process, but it's something we need to do to get it updated and go from there."
Olson says they have received a variety of suggestions.
"Well, we're talking about changes maybe to the compensation (time), sick time, overtime, and those types of things," said Olson.
However, Olson adds that handbook revisions aren't anything new and are typically made more frequently.
"I think employee handbooks are a 'work in progress' and updates are made all the time," he said. "We just kind of got behind the eight ball with COVID and a couple other things and we couldn't keep up. But, we're back at it now."
At a meeting in November, following her swearing-in ceremony, County Auditor Jill Ozuna also pointed to compensation time needing some additional clarifications. Recent discussions of the handbook revisions date back to June of last year.