(Red Oak) -- Both state and local officials agree--Tuesday's general election went smoothly in Montgomery County.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved the first tier of canvassing of the results from last week's citywide and school board elections, encompassing races taking place within the county. Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke says 16.23% of the county's registered voters cast ballots in the election. And, the county passed a state-required audit with flying colors. Burke says state officials selected one of the county's precincts to compare results to the voting machine count from Election Night. She says a hand count of the results Monday proved a perfect match.
"The (Iowa) Secretary of State--it's a mandate," said Burke. "They ramdomly chose Villisca to do the audit. They hand counted the ballots, and it perfectly matched a tape of the results on Election Night. So, that was a success."
Supervisor Charla Schmidt praised both the county auditor's office and poll workers for a successful Election Day.
"First of all, the poll workers are great," said Schmidt. "It's a long day--6 a.m. until 8 p.m. You close the polls at 8, and you don't get out of their until 9. I just wanted to say how great they were."
Board members will conduct the second tier canvass--including results of citywide and school board races from voters outside of the county--at their next regular meeting next Tuesday.