(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's Public Health Department continues to monitor the ebb and flow of coronavirus cases in the county.
Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson provided updated numbers at Tuesday's county board of supervisors meeting. Beeson says the county's positive case count totaled 564, while the 14-day positivity rate increased overnight to 21.5%. Beeson attributed the jump to additional test results at long term care facilities.
"There were about 10 antigen tests put in from a long term care center that were tested last week, and they just got loaded into the system last night," said Beeson. "So, our positivity rate kind of took a hit this (Tuesday) morning. I'm hoping over the next few days, it will kind of level back out again."
Beeson noted the county's seven-day positivity rate was at 17.2%. In terms of testing, Beeson says the number of tests given to Montgomery County residents totaled 6,360, while the actual number of residents tested was 3,129. Beeson says the state is changing the way it reports testing numbers to reflect the number of tests given in each county, versus the actual number of residents tested. She cites testing of long term care facility patients as an example.
"It depends on what our positivity rate is," she said. "But, they have to be tested sometimes twice or three times a week. So, these people have three tests for one week, but they count as one person. So, they're just reflecting that in these numbers."
Beeson says 14-day positivity rates in 18 Iowa counties range between 20-to-29%, while 49 counties have rates between 15-to-19%. Thirty-two counties have rates under 15%.