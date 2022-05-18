(Red Oak) -- An all too familiar task has returned for Montgomery County officials--finding a new I.T. director.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors received an update on the county's current I.T. situation, including the announcement of current I.T. Director Jim Scott's resignation. Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson tells KMA News that Scott intends to move back to the Ankeny area. However, Peterson says there was unfortunate but also some good news during Tuesday's discussion.
"This just came up so really the only update this morning was that there is a lot of advertising going out right now," said Peterson. "Stephanie (Burke) did say that she had received at least one application online already from someone qualified. So, I guess that was good news."
Scott was hired by the board back in December following a six-month-long search process succeeding Ryan Ernst. Beau Boeye served as the interim director during the search.
With the process fresh in the board's mind, Peterson says the search will hopefully be much quicker this time around.
"Since we've been through this recently, we're fairly comfortable and have some contacts out there with various people," said Peterson. "So, it was pretty fast to try and reactivate some of those and hopefully move forward pretty quickly."
Following Scott's hiring in December, Supervisor Donna Robinson said Scott had brought a wealth of knowledge, including previous experience with I.T. working for a trucking company in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area.
In other business Tuesday, the board also approved a roughly $15,000 request to use American Rescue Plan Act funds. Peterson says the request involves the addition of new concrete placed at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
"There's some additional concrete that is needed over there and that kind of fit the bill for some of those funds," said Peterson. "So, that request was approved to go ahead and get some concrete put around the building that we're working on over there."
The board was unanimous in their approval of the request.