(Red Oak) -- Results of a recent audit of one of Montgomery County's election precincts show a perfect match with primary results.
Conducted following the June 2nd Iowa Primary, the audit involved a review of the results from the county's 5th precinct. Usually located at the Grant Fire Station, this year's voting was moved to the Stanton Fire Station after a lack of poll workers due to COVID-19 forced a consolidation of precincts. Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke tells KMA News the precinct was selected randomly by the Iowa Secretary of State's Office.
"We did have that post-election audit," said Burke, "and the results matched perfectly. We compared the tape from that night, and we hand counted those ballots during the audit."
Two precinct election officials, representing the two major parties, conducted the count under the supervision of Burke and Election Clerk Beth Peterson. Montgomery County Democratic Party Chair Joey Norris witnessed the process. Burke was pleased with the audit's results.
"Grant is a small precinct," she said. "We did have to divide the precincts up at the polling location, so the poll workers did a great job, and kept that all organized for us. So, the audit went well."
Burke says voter turnout was strong in both absentee balloting, and in-person voting.
"The voters were appreciative that they had that option to absentee vote," said Burke. "Election Day (turnout) was steady, but it was not overwhelming. We had a good turnout of precinct election officials, so that wasn't a problem there. We were very fortunate. We're not a hot spot for COVID-19 right now, so that helped us a lot with securing the poll workers."
Approximately 32.65% of the county's registered voters cast ballots in this month's primary.