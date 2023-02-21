(Red Oak) -- Discussion over regulation on carbon sequestration projects are coming to a head in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County's Board of Supervisors hold a public hearing next Tuesday morning at 8:45 a.m. at the courthouse board room on a proposed ordinance regulating CO2 pipeline projects, including Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express pipeline, which would stretch through a good portion of western Iowa. Supervisors Chair Mike Olson tells KMA News Summit Carbon officials gave an update on the pipeline's progress in Montgomery County during this (Tuesday) morning's regular meeting.
"They informed us that they got about 68% of the milage in Montgomery County signed up," said Olson, "and quite a chunk of remaining milage is in negotiations even as we speak. They let us know there's already been $4.1 million invested in Montgomery County dealing with these leases and contracts--that type of thing."
Olson says the company estimates the pipeline will generate approximately $600,000 a year for Montgomery County in tax revenues. He says next Tuesday's hearing will follow the usual format.
"There will be a public comment time to state your feelings for or against," he said. "We will also entertain any written comments at that time. Then, we will close the public hearing, and go ahead and make our decision."
Olson expects three readings to be held on the proposed ordinance before final action is taken.