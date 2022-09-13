(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are throwing the brakes on a proposed ordinance governing carbon pipeline projects.
Recently, the county's planning and zoning board approved a recommendation to present an ordinance similar to language drafted in Shelby County covering proposed CO2 pipeline projects, such as Summit Carbon Solutions proposed Midwest Express Pipeline. However, County Attorney Drew Swanson told the county's board of supervisors Tuesday morning adopting the resolution as written is premature for a number of reasons.
"First, it appears to be drafted by a private organization, which sounds like they're well-intentioned," said Swanson. "But, they might be lacking in a couple of key areas. Those areas, to me, are logistical, practicality and reasonability, as well as legal enforceability."
Secondly, Swanson recommended receiving input from Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman regarding the ordinance's safety ramifications, as well as from officials in other counties affected by the proposed pipeline.
"We need to reach out to affected counties, and their boards of supervisors," he said, "because we're not the only ones trying to put something together here. I feel like between 39 other counties, there has obviously been some productive discussion, and productive drafting that might actually work in the long run."
Swanson also says the supervisors should reach out to other county engineers, and entities such as Iowa State Association of Counties and the Iowa Utilities Board.
"I think the more research and the more input from other entities we can obtain, the better," said Swanson. "This is a really important subject, so I think it's very important to get it right the first time."
Supervisors Donna Robinson and Charla Schmid recently attended seminars regarding pipeline projects at ISAC's annual convention in Des Moines. Robinson suggested sharing videos of those presentations with the other supervisors. She also reacted to statement from Summit Carbon Solution officials, calling the county's proposed ordinance "overly restrictive."
"That's the privilege and the right of other counties to do that," said Robinson, "because we are the ones that are putting this in place. It's our responsibility to be as restrictive as we can be to protect our citizens, their land, their neighbors all around."
County Zoning Administrator Barry Byers says he has reservations over the proposed ordinance following last week's zoning board meeting, and that he's in a "wait and see" mode. Byers suggested the zoning board should meet at least one more time before the supervisors consider a proposed pipeline ordinance.