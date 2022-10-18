(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials continue to debate the merits of a county pipeline ordinance.
Earlier this month, the county's board of supervisors approved a resolution to enlist the Ahlers and Cooney law firm to guide the county through matters dealing with Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. That's despite the county's planning and zoning board's vote to send a proposed pipeline ordinance to the supervisors. During Tuesday morning's regular meeting, Supervisor Randy Cooper relayed a recent discussion with a Pottawattamie County official, who indicated his county declined to develop a pipeline ordinance, claiming the Iowa Utilities Board has the ultimate authority over pipeline permits. Cooper questioned the wisdom of taking on the IUB in litigation.
"I think an ordinance is still good," said Cooper. "Let's say if you were a landowner, it would give some ammunition to negotiate with the pipeline. But, if it comes down to court, and the IUB says well, you can do this, those ordinances aren't going to hold up."
Supervisor Charla Schmid, however, expressed concerns over the future of the county's land if the board fails to enact pipeline regulations.
"If we do an ordinance," said Schmid, "then if the IUB comes back, it just feels like we've through the whole process to go to an ordinance, and then they just basically step on us like an ant. I think about, okay, this is one thing, this is one pipeline. What about the future of our land in Montgomery County?"
Meanwhile, a planning and zoning commission member raised concerns about Summit's possible involvement in developing an ordinance. Vicky Rossander of Stanton referenced a letter read by County Engineer Karen Albert from another commission member at a recent supervisors' meeting.
"In this letter, the planning and zoning member said she felt it was in the best interests of the county to allow Summit to have a seat at the table as this ordinance is being written and reviewed," said Rossander, "so we won't encounter any legal problems in the future. She seemed to imply we should adjust this ordinance so it is more satisfactory to Summit, then maybe they won't sue the county."
Rossander also alleged commission members recently received an email indicating the county's zoning administrator recently met with Summit officials to discuss the legal enforceability of any ordinance. She called such matters "confounding."
"It is baffling to me as to why we would sit down with one of the entities we are trying to regulate," she said, "so that they can seem to dictate how we write or change our ordinance. We did not sit down with MidAmerican Energy when we wrote the recently-passed solar ordinance, and I seriously doubt we will sit down with MidAmerican when we update the wind ordinance in the future."
Suggesting that the letter may have been misinterpreted, Supervisor Donna Robinson asked for copies to be sent to each board member. Robinson later indicated she's not willing to comment on whether the county would challenge the IUB in court. More discussion regarding pipeline regulations is expected at future board meetings.