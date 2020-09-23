(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the county's board of supervisors.
Next month, a committee consisting of County Auditor Stephanie Burke, Recorder Carlene Bruning and Treasurer Tera Hughes will appoint a successor to 1st District Supervisor Rudy Kinard, who died September 12th. The threesome made their decision at a public meeting Wednesday morning, in which Burke reviewed the options available to filling the vacancy--either by appointment or through a special election. Burke says the earliest a special election could be held is in December, because of the Iowa Secretary of State's "blackout dates" coinciding with the November general election.
"The earliest special election date would be Tuesday, December 8th," said Burke. "If we decide on an appointment, it must occur no later than October 22nd, which is 40 days after the vacancy occurred, which is September 12th. The appointee must be sworn in within 10 days of the appointment, and citizens can file a petition (for a special election) with the auditor within 14 days after the notice of intention to appoint was published, or within 14 days after the appointment is made--whichever is later. There needs to be 80 signatures from the county.
Burke also reviewed the estimated cost of both options. She says there's a lot of costs involved in a special election.
"We have to program the equipment, print the ballots, hire poll workers, ballot publications," she said. "We have postage. We have some overtime that will be needed in the auditor's office. That's an estimated cost between $1,500 to $2,000. If we appoint somebody, it's under $75, because all we have to do is put a publication in the paper."
Burke adds a budget amendment would be necessary for her office to cover the special election's costs. Since the position is partisan, both political parties must hold special conventions to place candidates on a special election ballot.
Other committee members weighed both options. Hughes says residents would still have the right to petition for a special vote if the committee went the appointment route.
"We've been put in positions where, on the committee, I think if we conducted thorough interviews, that we could make a decision," said Hughes. "And then, the public still has an opportunity to petition for a special election if need be."
The appointee would fill the remainder of Kinard's term, which expires with the November, 2022 elections. Bruning was involved in the previous appointment of a supervisor in 2016, when Mike Olson filled the District 2 supervisor's vacancy left by Josh Wiig's resignation. But, Olson was later elected to the position in November of that year. Bruning expressed concern that two years is too long for an appointment.
"I think that if we decide on a special election, it's money well spent," said Bruning, "to be able to give all those people in that district a voice in this to finish out a two-year term, rather than waiting for two years."
After considerable discussion, the committee unanimously approved the appointment process. Applications will be accepted via mail, hand delivery or the county's drop box until Tuesday, October 13th at 4:30 p.m. All applications should be addressed to Recorder Carlene Bruning. Committee members will conduct applicant interviews following the deadline, and select the next supervisor. More information is available from the county's website, or with the notice released by the county published here: