(Red Oak) -- Candidates for Montgomery County treasurer will be interviewed in public next month.
On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors set November 30th at 5:30 p.m. at the courthouse's courtroom to interview the candidates in a forum setting, with a moderator. Earlier this month, the supervisors voted to appoint a successor to Tera Hughes, who resigned late last month. A similar format was used in October, when Charla Schmid was appointed as district 1 supervisor. As with that position, County Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson says transparency is necessary in selecting a new treasurer.
"I'll be honest with you--to use the term, 'to remain totally transparent,'" said Robinson, "I think that we would be criticized if we did not do it upstairs (in the courtroom) in the evening. The difference being with the supervisor race, it was a certain section of voters. It was open to the public, but it was only one district that was affected by this. This position is elected for the entire county, and I think that whether there's additional interest--I wouldn't say that there will be--I would caution us as to deviate from the routine that has been set in the past."
November 20th is the deadline for applicants to submit resumes. Plans call for the board to appoint the new treasurer December 1st at 8:30 a.m. The appointee would serve the remainder of Hughes' term, which expires with the November, 2022 general elections. Residents have the right to petition for a special election within 14 days of appointment. Speaking of special elections, November 20th is also the deadline for candidates to return nomination papers to run for the district 1 board seat. A special election was set for December 15th following a successful petition drive for that position.