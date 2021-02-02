(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are asking for the public's cooperation as the cleanup from last week's epic snowstorm continues.
During Tuesday morning's county board of supervisors meeting, Montgomery County Engineer Karen Albert says secondary roads crews are clearing rural roads of heavy snow as quickly as possible.
"It is the county's policy that most snow clearing is done during the daylight hours," said Albert. "Our crews will start before dawn following the snowstorm, to get ahead of traffic, and will respond to emergency situations when requested by law enforcement and rescue units."
While acknowledging private snow removal activities are taking place on rural properties, Albert asks residents to be careful when clearing driveways.
"We want to remind the public that snow should be placed in the right-of-way, or pushed across the road," said Albert. "This could lead to hazardous conditions for the public. Private removal should very minimally affect the county's roads. Snow should be deposited on the property, or if necessary, in the road ditch immediately fronting the property."
The National Weather Service office in Valley, Nebraska reported 12.6 inches of snow fell in Red Oak, alone, during the January 25th snowstorm.