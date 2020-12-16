(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County will get its share of the COVID-19 vaccine next week.
Information on upcoming distribution of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine was shared during Wednesday's Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting. Supervisor's Chair Donna Robinson attended this week's county board of health meeting, where plans for vaccinations were outlined.
"Montgomery County will get 300 doses for start," said Robinson, "200 of which will go the hospital, and 100 to go to public health. They will take that and vaccinate frontline health care workers and EMS throughout the county, and other personnel. They've got a plan set up."
The vaccines arrive at a time when the county is experiencing a recent uptick in COVID cases. Montgomery County's total number of cases since March grew to 636 this week. Figures provided by the count's public health department show the county's 14-day positivity rate at 24.5%, and the seven-day rate at 21.6%.
"There does seem to be an outbreak, to a certain degree," said Robinson. "I don't think we want to go on the alarm status, but I think we want to do what we can to get the numbers down."
Robinson says much of the increase is attributed to recent outbreaks at the county's long-term care facilities.
"We have three care facilities that have outbreaks--two here in Stanton," she said. "Stanton's basically on the downhill to a certain portion, to a certain degree on that. Villisca Good Sam is in good shape at this point, considering."
Approximately 7,136 residents have been tested for COVID-19 so far, with 3,292 residents receiving the tests. In a related note, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital announced Wednesday it's scheduled to receive a limited supply of Moderna's vaccine, pending FDA approval. At this time, the hospital will only be allowed to vaccinate staff, and will not be authorized to vaccinate patients or the public.