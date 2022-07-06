(Red Oak) -- There's a change in the administration of general assistance services in Montgomery County.
Earlier this week, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved the transfer of general assistance duties to the county's public health office. The move comes in the wake of Sonia Jackson's recent retirement as the county's general assistance director. Currently, general assistance provides for emergency rent and utility assistance, emergency food assistance--including working with local food pantries--and burial assistance for indigent clients. General assistance also provides protective payee services through Social Security and notary services.
County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson told the supervisors her department would serve clients in need of those services.
"Sonia's the payee for the county for 11 people," said Beeson. "So, with that, we kind of need to get the ball rolling. It involves SSI, and getting somebody other than Sonia onto the checking account of all these people, so that there bills can still be paid, and they can still get their money."
Beeson says it's important that those services continue without interruption.
"If it comes down to that we don't have anybody lined up," he said. "then these people are going to without having anybody, and their money will essentially just be frozen until somebody is assigned to be the payee."
Supervisor Donna Robinson says the county's public health board recently approved the proposal. However, Robinson says the move doesn't minimize the importance of general assistance.
"We're not making light of the general assistance position," said Robinson, "that it's not important, and we're not refilling it. We're just looking at absorbing it a little bit of a cost savings for the county. But, it will not be any less important, and the people that are getting this help from the general assistance department will still get any and all that they have gotten in the past."
Robinson also thanked Jackson for her 20-plus years of service to the county. In other business Tuesday, the supervisors approved the contract for services with Red Oak Public Library for the 2023 fiscal year, totaling $17,820, as well as a contract with Nishna Productions for services in the new fiscal year, totaling more than $1,574.