(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County residents have a new location to have passport applications processed.
During the Board of Supervisors meeting this week, Montgomery County Public Health Director Samantha Beeson announced that her office has received approval from the State Department to process passports.
"It's been awhile," said Beeson. "We've had a few minor setbacks that were out of our control, but we finally did get approved. We've got the office set up and we are ready to start taking appointments. Bear with us these first few times as we're learning and doing it, but we're ready to go."
Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson asked about the fees Beeson's office can charge for providing the service. Beeson says most of the fees are locked in.
"The passport fees are actually set by the federal government," said Beeson. "For people that want just a picture, if they are renewing online and they needed an updated photo, we want to set that. We reached out to Adams County and basing it off of their fees. They charged $12 for a photo."
For more information on the new service or to make an appointment, contact Montgomery County Public Health at (712) 623-4893.