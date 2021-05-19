(Red Oak) — Montgomery County Public Health officials are shifting gears on COVID-19 vaccination strategy.
During the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Public Health Director Samantha Beeson says her office is no longer accepting first-dose allocations from the state and shifting vaccinations to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. The latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows just over 3,300 residents in the county have completed a two-dose series or received the one-dose vaccine.
"We are not accepting anymore prime allocations through our office," said Beeson. "They are all going through the hospital, the internal medicine clinic and the physician's clinic. If anybody is a patient with either internal med or the physician's clinic up here at the hospital, they can go get their dose through their doctor."
Beeson says her office will still be able to get a vaccine in extreme cases.
"If you don't doctor up there and you can't get to HyVee or any other place, you can let us know," said Beeson. "We are able to go get a dose and bring it to our office and give it in our office. But, we are no longer going to be doing prime doses. We just don't see the traffic and the amount of people. I think the doctors office is the best fit for that to get people vaccinated."
Beeson says the public health department is still completing the boost dose — or second shots — that were previously scheduled when you received your first dose. The final boost dose clinic takes place June 9th. Beeson says her office will also refer any children aged 12-16 to their doctor for a vaccination. The Pfizer vaccine was recently approved for 12 years and older, but Beeson says with school vaccinations coming up, there is the possibility for interactions.
"We were not probably the best place to be giving vaccines to kids, especially this vaccine," said Beeson. "You have to be careful with the interval of giving a COVID vaccine with the vaccines required for school. We felt that would be the best place for the doctor to be doing that and to make that decision. Some doctors may think some kids shouldn't get it. I think that should be discussed with the parent and the doctor and not our office.”
The supervisors also adjusted the mask policy in the county courthouse, saying that masks are encouraged, but not required.
"If they want to wear a mask, they can wear one," said Beeson. "If they are fully vaccinated -- which is two weeks after your second dose or two weeks after your first J&J -- you're considered fully vaccinated, so you no longer need to wear a mask indoors or outside. They still encourage you to social distance as much as you can, but masks are no longer required."
Montgomery County has tallied 1,112 total cases of COVID-19 with 979 recovered during the pandemic with 38 total deaths.