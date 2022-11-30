(Red Oak) -- Multiple suspects are in custody following a pursuit in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop shortly before 12:40 a.m. at U.S. Highway 34 and E Avenue when the vehicle fled initiating the pursuit. Authorities say the pursuit reached speeds of nearly 105 miles per hour before officers with the Red Oak Police Department deployed stop sticks at Highway 34 and G Avenue where the vehicle struck the stop sticks and went into a ditch. The Sheriff's Office says multiple individuals began to flee on foot.
Eventually three juveniles were arrested. Authorities say one is charged with 2nd degree theft -- possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, and had a warrant out of Polk County for 4th degree theft and the second is charged with interference with officials acts, providing false identification to law enforcement, and also had a warrant out of Polk County for assault causing bodily injury and eluding. The Sheriff's Office says the third was charged with interference with official acts and was a missing juvenile. Additionally, authorities say Gray Donmor of Des Moines was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Donmor is being held at the Montgomery County Jail awaiting extradition to Dallas County while the three juveniles were taken to a juvenile detention center in Council Bluffs. The Mills County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.