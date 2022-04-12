(Red Oak) -- As the finalists for the Montgomery County Assessor position have been selected, officials are looking to revamp the interview process.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors discussed the interview process, which typically would be done with the Conference Board, consisting of county mayors, school board representatives, and the supervisors. However, Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson says the Examining Board has provided two assessor candidates to the conference board, and he suggests a smaller committee interview the candidates before coming before the entire board.
"With that in mind, I've asked around a little bit, but my suggestion would be for a committee of three people--one representing us, one representing the mayors, and one representing the school boards--get together and look at the two applicants," said Peterson.
Peterson says the committee wouldn't have any voting abilities and would instead make a recommendation to the entire board at a meeting.
"The three people or four, would get together and then I guess take the step of making a recommendation to the full conference board," said Peterson. "Now the full conference of course will have all the access to all the information on both candidates, and the full conference board doesn't have to do what the committee of three says. And the committee of three may say, 'it's a toss up.'"
Peterson says the mayors have selected Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius as their representative. However, he is still waiting to hear from the school board representatives on their selection.
While agreeing that interviews with the entire board can be daunting, Supervisor Donna Robinson also floated the idea of having two supervisors serving on the committee.
"Of the entire conference board there's one representative for each school district, there's one representative for each city, and as a general rule, our board meets that we don't really have a representative but it is the chair that is in charge so to speak," said Robinson. "Has anybody considered if we had two from this board? We still would not be a quorum."
However, after further discussion, the board unanimously voted to appoint Peterson as the representative on the committee to conduct interviews with the assessor candidates. Peterson adds he hopes that the interview process can move along quicker depending on the candidate's availability with the smaller committee.