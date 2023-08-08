(Red Oak) -- Recent developments concerning a proposed carbon pipeline project have the attention of at least one Montgomery County resident.
By unanimous vote late last week, the North Dakota Public Service Commission denied a route permit for Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express pipeline through its state. Summit officials filed an application in October of last year to construct approximately 320 miles of CO2 pipeline in North Dakota. In making its ruling, the three-member commission stated the company failed to take steps to address outstanding legitimate impacts and concerns expressed by landowners during public hearings in June, or demonstrate why a reroute is not feasible. Commission members also stated Summit failed to adequately address requests for additional information on a number of issues that came up during the hearings.
West Township resident Jan Norris is one of KMAland's vocal critics of the proposed pipeline. Norris reacted to the North Dakota development at Tuesday's Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting.
"Please note: the final vote included an amendment stating that public safety is a very extensive point," said Norris. "They acknowledged the counties who worked diligently on the safety of their communities by setting local ordinances. You might remember, two North Dakota counties have passed aggressive ordinances with very robust setbacks."
Norris says North Dakota is Summit's final destination for the pipeline project.
"Because they (Summit) neglected to meticulously supply all of the information North Dakota required," she said, "and have not taken steps to address outstanding legitimate impacts and concerns expressed by landowners, they now could be looking at a significant delay in the ability to obtain a permit there. This will likely generate a flood of objections and motions to delay in other states, and reinforces calls for a moratorium."
Norris is among those pushing Montgomery County to pass local regulations for pipeline projects. Last month, the supervisors unanimously approved a motion to not take action on a proposed ordinance regulating carbon capture projects, citing a federal judge's recent ruling granting Summit an injunction preventing Shelby County from enforcing its own ordinances regulating the pipeline. At the July 25th meeting, Supervisors Chair Mike Olson said the county has no home rule on interstate pipeline projects.
"This could change," said Olson. "The IUB can't do it, but the state legislatures and the federal government could change how this ruling is. But from what I read, and what we've gone through today, we have no home rule when it comes to interstate pipelines at this time. And, that may change."
Summit officials say the company plans to address the commission's concerns, and resubmit its application in North Dakota.