(Red Oak) -- Health care professionals in Montgomery County are among those receiving the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson announced during Tuesday morning's county board of supervisors meeting that the county received its first shipment of the vaccine from Moderna on Monday.
"We were allocated 300 doses for our county," said Beeson. "Two hundred of those doses went directly to the hospital to vaccine their employees, and 100 were coming to our office. Then, we will vaccinate EMS, and then any health care facilities that are not affiliated with the hospital. Then, however many does we have left after we are done, we will give to the hospital to finish out their employees."
Beeson says the first doses cover phase 1A of the vaccine distribution. She says the county awaits word on when the phase 1B shipment will be delivered.
"We're not sure when we'll get more vaccine to move on to phase 1B," she said, "which would include all non-health care essential workers, teachers and child care workers. It would include the firefighters, police, sheriff. There was supposed to be another allocation next week, but the allocation for Iowa was cut by 30%, so I'm guessing we're not going to get an allocation next week. So, it's probably going to be sometime in January before we get the vaccine."
Iowa Department of Public Health officials hope the vaccine will be available to the general public by mid-spring 2021. Currently, Montgomery County's total number of COVID-19 cases since March stands at 675. Beeson says the county's 14-day positivity rate is at 20.7%, while the seven-day rate is at 12.2%.