(Red Oak) -- Proposed carbon dioxide pipeline projects was a hot topic of discussion at a recent statewide event.
Montgomery County officials were among those in attendance at last week's Iowa State Association of Counties' annual convention in Des Moines. Some of the convention's meetings included those organized by Shelby County Supervisor Steve Kenkel, who outlined his county's ordinance governing carbon sequestration projects, such as Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express pipeline planned for a good portion of western Iowa. Supervisor Donna Robinson says numerous counties are modeling Shelby County's ordinance. In addition, Robinson received input from officials in other counties about the need for pipeline regulations.
"The general discussion, I think, is that an ordinance has more teeth. An ordinance has more strength to it that just passing a resolution," said Robinson.
In some counties, Robinson says boards of supervisors are working with county planning and zoning board members to craft an ordinance. With three pipeline projects planned for Iowa, Robinson says it's a concern for communities big or small.
"Like Shelby County, that's one of the things they're concerned about," she said, "is if this goes, and its within a few miles of their town, they have basically eliminated any possibility of housing in that area in the future--which was economic development. There's so much trickle-down effect to this. It's going to continue to consume an enormous amount of time."
Though Shelby County's ordinance may serve as a model, Supervisor Charla Schmid, who also attended last week's convention, says any ordinance developed must be specific to Montgomery County.
"So, if we do model off of that," said Schmid, "we will need to go through it line by line to make sure it pertains to our county--Montgomery County--with support here, and that there isn't anything from their county, because our counties are totally different."
Representatives from Snyder and Associates were also in attendance at the ISAC event. Last week, the supervisors approved a resolution selecting the Atlantic firm as its engineering company inspecting Montgomery County's portion of the pipeline. Currently, the county's letter of intent with Snyder is under review at the county attorney's office.