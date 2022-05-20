(Montgomery County) -- Nature, exercise, and travel are all coming together in Montgomery County next weekend.
Montgomery County Recreation Trails' Second Annual Community Bike Ride will be rolling through on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28. The route will take riders through the communities of Villisca, Stanton, and Red Oak. Riders will be able to see various points of interest in each town and take in the surrounding scenery. Larry Brandstetter says that this year's ride will take a different approach to the one previous.
"Here's what we're doing this year that's a little bit different-- we're saying 'let's incorporate history into the bike ride',” said Brandstetter. “So, we’re doing that by incorporating the cemeteries in all three of our communities because there’s a lot of history in those cemeteries.”
Guides will be located at the cemeteries to share with riders about some of the people of interest that are buried there.
On Friday, riders will take off from the Downtown Square in Villisca and head out to the cemetery. Saturday morning's ride begins at the Fika Hus in Stanton, and goes along the Stanton trail to the Mamrelund Cemetery. Saturday afternoon, riders head out from the Downtown Fountain Square in Red Oak going out to the cemetery, with a later meetup at Stadium 34. Brandstetter says the two days give people of each riding level something to enjoy.
“You kind of take it the speed you want to take it,” said Brandstetter. “We’ve had families for example that have come with their kids and their bikes and everything and taken the ride done it that way. We’ve had individuals that wanted a good burn in their legs that they wanted to do that too, so it’s whatever you want to make it.”
The Montgomery County Recreational Trails Organization has been around for nearly three years, with the intent to promote the different trail ways in the county. Brandstetter mentions that in addition to events like the ride that bring the towns together, they're also working on a new route project.
“Just recently -- within the last couple of weeks -- the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has provided us with a $15,000 grant,” said Brandstetter. “And with that, we’re hiring an engineering company to come in and do a feasibility study to look at the different routes that are available.”
Brandstetter says that once the report comes back, the group will be able to pursue different grants to build out the proposed trails.
The two day Community Bike Ride is free for anyone wishing to join in. Riders will meet at the Downtown Square in Villisca Friday night at 7PM. More information about the route and schedule are available on the group's Facebook page at Montgomery County Recreation Trails. You can hear the full interview with Larry Brandstetter here.