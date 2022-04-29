(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County COVID-19 numbers reflect the national trend of a "transition phase" out of an over two-year-long pandemic.
That's according to Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson, who tells KMA News her county, as of Thursday, had just two COVID cases reported over the past 14 days. Beeson says the trend also reflects the reported cases over the past two months.
"It's been relatively low, the last month to two months it's been one to two cases, maybe three cases every 14 days," said Beeson. "I know the clinics are still testing for it, but they were seeing more Influenza versus COVID."
Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor of the Biden Administration, said the United States has entered the transition phase from a "full-blown, explosive pandemic." Beeson says that message appears to be reflected in Montgomery County, which she says is now in "recovery mode."
"The cases kind of ticked up everywhere in January, February, and kind of into the beginning of March at the beginning of this year, and it's just completely tapered off now," said Beeson. "We're all kind of in 'recovery mode,' and just trying to figure out where we go from here and how we manage this virus."
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 1,994 COVID cases have been reported in the past seven days in Iowa, while 88 hospital inpatient beds are currently in use for COVID-19--accounting for just over 1% of the total beds available.
However, Beeson reminded this doesn't mean the pandemic is over and still suggests following standard guidelines to help manage the virus, primarily monitoring symptoms.
"The measures that we've been saying from the beginning--stay home when ill, and if you really don't feel good, just avoid going anywhere," said Beeson. "Some people still prefer to wear masks and that's great, but just be reasonable and just be aware of how you're feeling or the symptoms you're having."
Vaccines are also still available in Montgomery County, but Beeson says demand has waned off recently. But, she says medical clinics are still giving out the occasional booster shot.
"People are still getting it just here and there, and we still get questions every week here on where you can get a booster, and where you can even start the series," said Beeson. "So I know there's still some interest, it's just not as much as it was at the beginning of it."
As of Thursday, Iowa Department of Public Health data says Montgomery County's total population vaccination rate sits at 56.6%, while 68.4% of those ages 18 and up are fully vaccinated.
For more information on where COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available in Montgomery County, contact Montgomery County Public Health at 712-623-4893.