(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials continue to monitor COVID-19 in the community.
Supervisor Donna Robinson relayed the latest numbers from Montgomery County Public Health to the county's board of supervisors Tuesday morning. Robinson says the county's total case count since the pandemic began in March, 2020 now totals 2,238, with the vaccination rate at 57.1%.
"Broken down--age 5 and over is 60.8%, 12 and over is 65.7%, 18 and over is 68.9%, and for all us old people 65 and over, the vaccination rate is 95%," said Robinson.
The Iowa Department of Public Health's COVID dashboard Tuesday indicated eight positive cases were reported in Montgomery County over the past seven days. The county's coronavirus death toll stands at 55.
In addition to the continuing COVID watch, Robinson says the public health department is interested in assuming the county's general assistance duties. If approved, the department would fill the void left by Sonia Jackson, who is retiring as the county's general assistance director at the end of the month.
"They have the personnel to handle that," said Robinson. "Right now, Sonia's office is in the public health (department). So, they deal with the lot of the people, anyway, and are very familiar with it. They have some ideas of changes and some things that we could do."
Robinson says the move would necessitate changes in the county's budget.
"There would be some budget changes, obviously," she said. "But, I think, overall, it would definitely be a savings to the county. They stepped up and volunteered, and were interested in doing this--which I think is wonderful."
Public health officials are expected to make a proposal to the supervisors at a meeting early next month.