Red Oak) — Montgomery County officials are announcing one additional death and three additional COVID-19 cases in the county Friday.
Montgomery County Public Health says the death is the third reported in the county due to COVID-19. The three additional positive cases include two elderly adults over the age of 80 years old and one adult between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. All three contracted the virus through community spread.
The new cases push the county’s total to 41 cases, with 31 recovered.