(Red Oak) – More new coronavirus cases are reported in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County Public Health Friday afternoon confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases for the week between September 26th and October 2nd. The new cases include two children ages 0-to-17, one adult age 18-to-40, six middle aged adults 41-to-60 years old, and six older adults age 61-to-80.
Montgomery County now totals 106 COVID-19 cases, of which 93 have recovered. The county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 4 p.m. Friday totaled 7.2%.