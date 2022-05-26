(Red Oak) -- A pair of Montgomery County suspects were booked on warrants Thursday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Robert Lee Bopp of Shenandoah was arrested at 9:00 a.m. at the Page County Jail. Authorities Bopp was booked on a warrant for violation of probation.
The Sheriff's Office also says 37-year-old Cory Ross Smith of Elliott was arrested after turning himself in around 11:38 a.m. on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Bopp and Smith were taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $20,000 and $1,000 bond, respectively.