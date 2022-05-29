(Red Oak) -- Two Montgomery County suspects were booked on warrants Sunday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Garret Allen Horgdal of Henderson was arrested around 7:16 a.m. on a valid U.S. Marshals warrant for prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Jannelle Marie Davis of Henderson was also arrested on a U.S. Marshals warrant for a false statement during the purchase of a firearm and the sale or transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person.

Both Horgdal and Davis were taken to Montgomery County Corrections and held on no bond. 

