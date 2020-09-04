(Red Oak) – Another increase in coronavirus cases is reported in Montgomery County.
In its weekly report Friday, Montgomery County Public Health reported eight new COVID-19 cases for the week of August 29th to September 4th. Of the new cases, three are adults age 18-to-40, while four others are age 41-to-60. An additional case is in an older adult age 61-to-80.
This week’s cases brings Montgomery County’s total to 81. Of those, 69 have recovered. An additional death is reported in Montgomery County, bringing the county’s death toll to five.