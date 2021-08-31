(Red Oak) -- Several representatives from Montgomery County attended and provided reports from a state county meeting.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, members of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors provided updates they received from the Iowa State Association of Counties meeting held last week. Supervisor Chair Donna Robinson and supervisor Charla Schmid were present representing the county board. Schmid says the biggest session she attended was in regards to the American Rescue Plan Act. She says there were a couple of big takeaways.
"We are doing exactly what other counties are doing," Schmid said. "There are some counties that have not put together a committee, there are some counties that strictly have a three supervisor board that are making all the decisions, and there are some like us that have put together the people in the county like we have with the department heads."
Schmid said one member who represented one of the larger counties in eastern Iowa, reminded everyone in the meeting that they have five years to spend the money that has been and will be allocated to each county. She says she feels the county is doing the right thing.
"From what I took in at this meeting, I think that we are on the right track," Schmid said. "We're not trying to hide anything from the public, yes it's brand new, it's brand new for everybody. We have to look at some things, there's some things we have to do, but I feel very good about where we are in the process."
Robinson, who echoed Schmid's remarks, says the board will soon schedule an ARP Committee meeting.
"When we get a little further, we will set up our next meeting for ARP that will be announced and we will move forward with that," Robinson said. "We will give an update because, of our committee, Charla (Schmid), Stephanie (Burke), and myself attended those sessions and we will have a meeting so we can update the other three members on our committee and share all the information with them, as well as any and all public that are at the meeting when it's announced."
Robinson added she also received information at ISAC that could help the county resolve their IT situation.
"We were given a name through the ISAC personnel, and they connected us with some folks and we are trying to set up a meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) to visit with them as well," Robinson said. "We'll have a zoom or phone call meeting, and they'll give us more information, so we're really plugging into this and moving forward in a very positive way."
Robinson, Schmid, and Interim IT Director Beau Boeye also had a meeting last week with the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital IT Director Terry Koppa, and also CEO Ron Kloewer to gather information and advice.
Others attending ISAC were County Auditor, Stephanie Burke, Recorder, Carleen Bruning, Treasurer, Jackie Porter, Mental Health Community Service Director, Janelle Bruce, and County Engineer Karen Alberts.