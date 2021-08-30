(Red Oak) -- Two suspects were arrested on valid warrants in Montgomery County on Monday in separate incidents.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports 27-year-old, Clara Jane Heitshusen, of Farragut was arrested Monday afternoon on a warrant for violation of probation. Heitshusen was booked into Montgomery County Corrections and held on $10,000 cash bond.
The Sheriff's Office also reports 28-year-old, Ozzy Ray Hunter, of Red Oak was arrested Monday afternoon on a warrant for violation of probation. Hunter was also booked into Montgomery County Corrections and held on $10,000 cash bond.