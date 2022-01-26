(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's reprecincting process has hit a snag as the midterm elections approach in November.
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors intended to schedule a public hearing regarding new precinct boundaries during its regular meeting Tuesday morning. However, they received word from County Auditor Stephanie Burke that the precincts sent by the county to the state failed to meet the requirements of population balance. Burke says the deadline to submit the maps was January 15th and the county submitted immediately following the first public hearing on December 21st. However, she says they didn't receive a response from the Secretary of State until January 14th saying they had moved the process along.
"We got approval from the Secretary of State saying they had moved it on to the Legislative Services Agency," Burke said. "On the 17th, we got a notification from the LSA that it didn't meet the requirements, and due to making it an even population, we had to redraw and submit to the Secretary of State."
She added the LSA takes the precincts and combines them into the county voting districts, and Burke says they were unable to balance them evenly enough with the precincts given by the county.
Burke says they were receiving mixed signals from the state on whether to redraw their boundaries and initially were told to move as quickly as possible in doing so.
"So i called the reprecincting commission yesterday, and we looked at a different map and felt like it would meet the population to submit," Burke said. "So when we convened an hour later, I get another notification from the Secretary of State saying that they were going to do it, because January 15th was the deadline."
Burke adds Montgomery County isn't alone in dealing with the post-deadline rejections to their precinct boundaries. Thus, she says the scheduling of a public hearing is on hold for now.
"We're not going to schedule a pubic hearing, and I am going to work with the Secretary of State, LSA, get my concerns out, and work with other counties," Burke said. "So, this is kind of on hold for now, until I hear back."
Burke also says she has emailed the Secretary of State about accepting the second set of maps put together by the county but had yet to hear back as of Tuesday.
Supervisor Donna Robinson also pointed out that the majority of the board is up for re-election this year, who still might not know which district they would fall into for the 2022 elections.
"This is an election year, and we're talking about precinct boundaries," Robinson said. "Because we have three districts that have board members that are up for re-election and those papers and all of that has to be done in a fairly timely fashion."
The board took no formal action at the meeting, and Burke says she will continue communicating with state and LSA officials until the issue is resolved.