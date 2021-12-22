(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County could become the next safe haven for Second Amendment rights in the state.
During Tuesday's regular meeting, local resident Jerald Palmquist called on the county's board of supervisors to declare the county a Second Amendment sanctuary. Palmquist based his request from a similar resolution passed in Page County back in October. Page County was the 24th county in Iowa to approve a resolution that would affirm the county's commitment to upholding citizen's rights to keep and bear arms.
"A few months ago, President Biden said no amendment to the Constitution is absolute," said Palmquist. "So, I think we need to send a clear message that the Second Amendment to the Constitution is absolute, because it protects all other amendments."
Discussion on the proposed resolution was placed on the agenda for the board's next meeting Tuesday morning at 8:30 at the courthouse board room.