(Red Oak) -- Not all of the election races will be decided in Montgomery County today (Tuesday).
Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke says her office received a petition Monday to set a special election for the county board of supervisor's district 1 position. Charla Schmid was appointed by a committee of county officials two weeks ago to fill the vacancy left by Rudy Kinard's passing back in September. Schmid was selected over two other candidates interviewed for the position--Steve Berendes and Steven Masters.
Passages in the Iowa Code allow residents to request a special election to fill the vacancy by filing a petition with the county auditor withing 14 days after the publication of a notice, or within 14 days after the appointment is made. Eighty signatures are required on the petition in order to set the election.
More information, including the date of the election, candidate filing requirements and deadlines will be announced in the future.