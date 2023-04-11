(Red Oak) -- Renewed calls for action on a carbon pipeline ordinance are being expressed in Montgomery County.
Two residents vocal over the need for local regulations once again appeared before the county's board of supervisors Tuesday morning, asking the board to act on the proposed ordinance regulating projects such as Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express CO2 Pipeline planned for most of western Iowa. No action has been taken since the supervisors held a public hearing on the proposed ordinance in late February.
Maggie McQuown of Red Oak is a member of the county's board of adjustment. McQuown asked the supervisors not to delay action on the proposed ordinance any further.
"Our board is done," said McQuown. "The planning and zoning commission has completed its work. They created the hazardous pipeline ordinance. They've written a comprehensive report and issued it to the supervisors, and they support the adoption of the pipeline ordinance."
McQuown says land use and routing are the only jurisdictional controls counties have on pipelines, and she called on the supervisors to make the most of that power.
"While safety and emergency readiness are major concerns," said McQuown, "they remain outside the immediate jurisdictional control of Montgomery County. The federal government, or PHMSA is jurisdictionally responsible for safety guidelines. New guidelines are being developed, but are yet to be released."
Jan Norris of West Township is another local advocate for pipeline regulations. Norris painted a doomsday scenario of an emergency involving a ruptured carbon pipeline.
"You might have thought you entered the scene of the most recent zombie movie," said Norris. "Dozens of residents collapsed--some walking in circles foaming at the mouth amidst a cloud of green fog. Emergency responders donning scuba gear heroically rushed into the cloud and carried victims to safety. Vehicles' internal combustion engines were inoperable, leaving many residents stranded and sick."
Norris asked the supervisors to ignore comments from Summit Carbon officials at a previous board that the pipeline would not be constructed from Montgomery County to Shenandoah's Green Plains plant if Shelby County wins its lawsuit against the company.
"Your outside counsel told the board of adjustment we don't have forever to act," she said. "The intervention deadline is in July. Summit is using this as a delay tactic to convince you to wait--but by then, it may be too late. This is not just for the Summit pipeline--they are the devil we know. But, the ordinance is for Montgomery County's future."
The Iowa Utilities Board is expected to hear Summit's application for the pipeline project in October. No discussion regarding the pipeline ordinance is scheduled for the supervisors' next regular meeting April 18th at 5:30 p.m.