(Red Oak) -- Action on a proposed ordinance regulating carbon pipeline projects is on hold in Montgomery County following a public hearing Tuesday morning.
After months of work, the county's board of supervisors held a long-awaited public hearing on the ordinance regulating pipelines carrying hazardous liquid materials--such as Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express pipeline planned to run through portions of Montgomery County and others through western Iowa. Residents aired their concerns regarding proposed pipeline projects and pushed for the ordinance's passage either in person at the courthouse board room or via ZOOM. Vicki Rossander, a former member of the county's planning and zoning commission, says the ordinance is designed to protect the county's citizens during the pipeline's construction phase, completion and operation, and decommissioning and removal. She says it also addresses what is required from pipeline companies to prepare the county in case of a rupture.
"Please don't let the pipeline company tell us that ruptures and accidents never happen regarding the transportation of hazardous materials," said Rossander. "Every day, we are now witnessing on our television what is happening in East Palestine, Ohio. We can clearly see that hazardous chemicals are transported over vast areas of the country, and spills and ruptures happen. There is never such a thing as being overly prepared."
Other speakers challenged the county's proposed ordinance. Rick Taylor chairs the county's board of adjustment. Taylor questioned language regarding the board's responsibilities in approving conditional use permits. Looking at the pipeline's proposed map, he says the board may be tasked with ruling on more than two dozen applications.
"My board is a volunteer-appointed board," said Taylor. "This is going to become quite a job for us. I'm concerned about that, and I'm concerned about the pressure it might put on our zoning administrator the way it's currently written. I would like to see some modifications made within here to maybe reduce the burden put upon my board. I don't know if that's possible."
Eric Welch is a pipeline engineer/manager with Summit Carbon Solutions, overseeing the project's construction in Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota. Welch says his company is already under tight state and federal pipeline regulations, and the county's proposed ordinance would, in effect, stop the pipeline's advancement into Montgomery County.
"We understand that counties have questions and concerns," said Welch, "and, representatives from Summit Carbon would be happy to meet with those representatives of the county to answer those questions. However, Summit does not believe that the ordinance is appropriate as a matter of policy, and more importantly, we know that it would conflict with both state and federal laws."
Welch also urged the board to delay action until the outcome of a lawsuit regarding an identical ordinance recently approved in Shelby County. If Shelby County wins the lawsuit, Welch claims the project's portion stretching from Montgomery County to Green Plains' Shenandoah plant would not be built. He adds a Summit victory would signal a similar outcome in a Montgomery County lawsuit. A trial is not expected until January, 2024 at the earliest. After considerable discussion, Supervisor Donna Robinson called for delaying action on the ordinance's first reading.
"I know that this would be disappointing to many," said Robinson, "but I also realize that there's litigation that's not going to happen until January of 2023. Tomorrow (Wednesday), we start March of 2023. We do have time, and I think time is on our side. It's better to do it right, and to do it clearly."
By unanimous vote, the supervisors set aside the first reading. Officials hope the delay will give the county time to review the ordinance--particularly questions regarding setback regulations and the board of adjustment's role in pipeline regulations.