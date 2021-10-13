(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County continues to take steps in the hiring process of a new IT Director.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors discussed the interview situation for a new IT Director. County Auditor Stephanie Burke says the county has received four applications for the position, two of which applied for a second time, after the county revamped the application process, and also two new applicants. In the past, Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson says the entire board has been a part of the interview process.
"That person works under our direction, as well as others, but we are the board that they would report back to, so I think it would be important if we could do it with the entire board, that's how we've done it in past times," Robinson said. "We'll have it possibly as part of our meeting, or after our regular meeting, we could do a special meeting."
Robinson says Interim IT Director Beau Boeye, as well as one or two representatives from the Iowa Counties Information Technology Board, would be involved in the interviews.
However, Supervisor Charla Schmid also feels it would be important to have a few other county employees present for them as well.
"I think we should have a couple of department heads here, because they're the ones that deal with them every day, and I think that's really important," Schmid said. "Who is the IT Director going to contact first if something should (happen), I mean the auditor probably."
Supervisor Randy Cooper posed the question of whether they would slim down the field of applicants before the interview process, and Robinson says this could be a possibility.
"We need to get copies of all those that have turned in their application, we can look at those and make that decision as well between now and when we set up interviews," Robinson said. "They're may be some we look at and say, we don't feel like this is a fit, and in my opinion we need to have Beau (Boeye), Joel (Roehne), and Micah (Van Maanen), give us some direction on that as well."
Joel Roehne and Micah Van Maanen are IT Directors from Worth County and Sioux County, respectively, that assisted Montgomery County in finalizing the job application.
While the board wants to move swiftly, Robinson says it could take a few weeks to get schedules aligned for the interviews.
"We're on the 12th right now, that would be three weeks, if that would work for us," Robinson said. "I do realize that of our board of five, we have three that are heavily involved in agriculture, and this a busy time and I understand that. We have an election as well, so maybe we're looking at mid-November, we may be looking at another four weeks."
Tentatively, the board will conduct interviews for the position November 16th and 17th, depending on how many interviews will need to be conducted.